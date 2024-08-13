The Palestinian resistance group Hamas claims to have targeted the Israeli capital Tel Aviv with rockets as two explosions are heard over the city.

Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said Tuesday it targeted the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two "M90" rockets.

"Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two M90 missiles in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people," a statement by the group said.

Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv but there were no reports of casualties, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli army confirmed that a rocket was fired from Gaza.

"A short while ago, a projectile that was identified crossing from the Gaza Strip fell in the maritime space in central Israel," an army statement said.

The army added that "simultaneously, an additional projectile that did not cross into Israeli territory was identified."

The attack came with Israel on high alert for an attack by Iran and its proxies following the killings of senior figures from Hamas and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group.