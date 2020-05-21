Hamas said on Thursday that it was closing the Gaza Strip's border crossings until the end of June after 29 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were recorded.

Yousef Abu al-Reesh, director-general of the Hamas-run Health Ministry, said in a news conference that the new cases consisted of Palestinians who had recently returned to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and the Erez border crossing with Israel.

They have been placed in quarantine in 16 medical centers across Gaza, he added. He said the ministry was monitoring the people who had interacted with those who were infected, and any cases of infection outside of the quarantine centers would mean a curfew.

The Israeli-blockaded Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas, now has a total of 49 coronavirus cases since March 5. It has recorded no virus-related deaths so far.

Al-Reesh added that the Health Ministry is considering a curfew during the Ramadan holiday, Eid al-Fitr, which starts Saturday.