A Hamas delegation is expected to visit Cairo to hold a meeting with Egyptian officials on Saturday, the Palestinian resistance group's senior official Basem Naim said Friday.

The visit comes days after U.S. President Joe Biden said it would begin new efforts with Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt to revive Gaza cease-fire talks.

Months of attempts to negotiate a cease-fire have yielded scant progress, and negotiations are now on hold. Mediator Qatar suspended its efforts until the sides were prepared to make concessions.

There are disagreements over Israel's continued military presence inside Gaza, particularly along the border with Egypt, the free movement of Palestinians inside the territory and the identity and number of prisoners to be freed in a swap.

Türkiye has been fiercely critical of Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which it and others say amounts to genocide. It has also slammed many Western allies for their support of Israel and repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed cease-fire.