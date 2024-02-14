A Hamas delegation was expected in the Egyptian capital Wednesday to continue negotiations for a truce in Gaza and free the remaining captives.

A Palestinian source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that a delegation headed for Cairo to meet Egyptian and Qatari mediators after Israeli negotiators held talks with the mediators on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, an outspoken critic of Israel's conduct of the Gaza war, was also due in Cairo Wednesday for talks with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

CIA Director William Burns had joined Tuesday's talks with David Barnea, head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, which Egyptian media said had been mostly "positive".

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby described the negotiations as "constructive and moving in the right direction."

Mediators are racing to secure a pause to the fighting before Israel proceeds with a full-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip's far-southern city of Rafah, where more than 1.4 million Palestinians are trapped.

The potential for mass civilian casualties has triggered urgent appeals, even from close allies, for Israel to hold off sending troops into the last major population center they have yet to enter in the four-month war.

Key ally the United States has said it will not back any ground operation in Rafah without a "credible plan" for protecting civilians.

Rafah is the main entry point for desperately needed relief supplies and U.N. agencies have warned of a humanitarian disaster if an assault goes ahead.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said any military operation "could lead to a slaughter."

Terrified civilians have been locked in a desperate search for safety.

"My three children were injured, where can I go?" Dana Abu Chaaban asked at the city's border crossing with Egypt, where she was hoping to be allowed across with her bandaged-up sons.

A Palestinian stands at the beach as he looks out of the border separating the Gaza Strip and Egypt, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Feb. 13, 2024. (EPA Photo)

'Let us cross'

Pressure has grown on Egypt to open its border to Palestinian civilians, hundreds of thousands of whom have sought shelter in makeshift camps by the border where they face outbreaks of hepatitis and diarrhea and a scarcity of food and water.

But it remains closed to Gazans.

"For 100 days we enter the crossing and beg them to let us cross, or to do anything to help us," Habiba Nakhala said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said civilians in Rafah "need to be protected", calling them "exposed and vulnerable."

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said "complete victory" cannot be achieved without the elimination of Hamas presence in Rafah.

As the truce talks go on in Cairo, the Israeli military has kept up its bombardment of Gaza, with strikes on both Rafah and the southern city of Khan Younis, where there has been heavy fighting.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday that 104 people had been killed overnight.

Late Tuesday, the military released a video it said was from a security camera that allegedly showed Gaza's Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and family members escaping through a tunnel days after the Oct. 7 incursion that triggered the war, now in its fifth month.

"The hunt will not stop until he is captured alive or dead," Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari told reporters.

Some Gazans in Rafah were already packing up their belongings in readiness to move but others vowed to stay put, fearing even greater misery in the bombed-out hometowns they fled.

Ahlam Abu Assi said she "would rather die" in Rafah than return to the famine-like conditions facing relatives who stayed in Gaza City.

"My son and his children have nothing to eat. They cook a handful of rice and save it for the next day," she told AFP. "My grandson cries from hunger."

'Terrible hell'

A Palestinian girl at a refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Feb. 13, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Hamas incursion killed around 1,160 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel's war on Gaza, in comparison, has killed at least 28,576 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest Health Ministry figures.

Around 130 of an estimated 250 people taken hostage by Palestinian militants during the attack are believed to remain in Gaza.

Israel says 29 of them are presumed dead.

On Wednesday, around 100 representatives of the Gaza hostages flew to The Hague to file a "crimes against humanity" charge against Hamas leaders at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"We are the families of the hostages who have gone through and are still going through this terrible hell," said Haim Rubinstein, from the campaign group Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Ahead of the Cairo talks, the Israeli group sent the Mossad chief a plea saying the delegation must "not return without a deal."

Asked by reporters whether he believed the Americans among the hostages were still alive, National Security Council spokesperson Kirby said: "We don't have any information to the contrary."