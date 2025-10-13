Thirteen more Israeli hostages were freed in the Gaza Strip on Monday, Israeli media reported.

According to Channel 12, the International Committee of the Red Cross took custody of the 13 captives from Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and began transferring them to Israel.

Hamas members gather on the road as an International Red Cross vehicle arrives to transport the second batch of released Israeli hostages, south of Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Their release completes the handover of all 20 remaining Israeli hostages covered by the current cease-fire deal, following the earlier release of seven others earlier in the day.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel is set to free 1,968 Palestinian prisoners — including 250 serving life sentences — in exchange for the hostages.