Hamas political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi told a televised interview that the group’s senior leadership survived Israel’s strike on Doha, though the son of exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya was killed in the attack.

Al-Hindi, a member of Hamas' political bureau, told Al Jazeera broadcast that the leadership survived a "cowardly assassination attempt" in Doha.

He said that Hammam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, and his office director, Jihad Lubad, were killed in the attack.

Authorities in Qatar said there is no ongoing danger following Israel's airstrike on senior Hamas leaders in Doha.

The Interior Ministry said the situation in the city is "safe" and that "special teams" are carrying out their duties.

Israel hit the "Hamas residential headquarters" in Doha, the ministry said.

Residents were urged to rely only on official information and to avoid spreading rumors, including on social media.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry noted that a "further deterioration of the security situation" cannot be ruled out, including potential security incidents or disruptions to air traffic.

Qatar Airways said there had been no flight cancellations or other disruptions.

Qatar has a population of nearly 3 million, mostly living in Doha and its surroundings. Only about 10% hold Qatari citizenship, with the remainder primarily migrant workers.