A senior member of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced Thursday that the group was against any temporary truce in Gaza and would only support a lasting cease-fire that saw full Israeli withdrawal.

"The idea of a temporary pause in the war, only to resume aggression later, is something we have already expressed our position on. Hamas supports a permanent end to the war, not a temporary one," Taher al-Nunu, a senior leader of the movement, told AFP.

Mediators seeking to broker a Gaza cease-fire are expected to propose a truce of "less than a month" to Hamas, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP Wednesday.

Meetings between Mossad head David Barnea, CIA Director Bill Burns and Qatar's prime minister in Doha, which concluded Monday, discussed proposing a "short-term" truce of "less than a month," the source said on condition of anonymity because of the talks' sensitivity.

The proposal involves exchanging Israeli hostages for Palestinians in Israeli prisons and increasing aid to Gaza, the source added.

"U.S. officials believe that if a short-term deal can be reached, it could lead to a more permanent agreement," the source said.

Nunu said the group had not received any proposal so far, adding if it gets such a plan, it would respond.

However, he reiterated the demands the group has been insisting on for months – "a permanent cease-fire, withdrawal (of Israeli forces) from Gaza, the return of displaced people, sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza and a serious prisoner exchange deal."