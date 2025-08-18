A Hamas official said that the group has informed mediators of its approval of the latest Gaza cease-fire proposal.

"Hamas has delivered its response to the mediators, confirming that Hamas and the factions agreed to the new cease-fire proposal without requesting any amendments," the Hamas source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

A Palestinian official earlier on Monday told AFP that mediators had proposed an initial 60-day truce and hostage release in two batches.

No further details were provided.

Israel has killed more than 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.