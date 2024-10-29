Palestinian resistance group Hamas said it is discussing new proposals from mediators for a cease-fire in Gaza, but reiterated that any deal should include the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

"The movement has confirmed it is open to any deal or ideas that ends the suffering of our people in Gaza and achieve a permanent cease-fire, and the occupation's withdrawal from all of Gaza Strip," Sami Abu Zuhri said in a televised speech Tuesday.

He also said an agreement must end the Israeli-led blockade of the coastal enclave, allow unrestricted relief aid and a reconstruction of Gaza, and achieve a swap of Israeli hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Abu Zuhri's statement signaled no change to the faction's outstanding conditions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war can only end when Hamas is eradicated.

Qatar will work as a mediator along with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration "until the last minute" before the Nov. 5 presidential election to reach a Gaza cease-fire deal, a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

"We don't foresee any negative result of the elections on the mediation process itself. We believe we are dealing with institutions, and in a country like the United States the institutions are invested in finding a resolution to this crisis," spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a news conference.

Families of the hostages have called on the Israeli government to broker an agreement in the wake of the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar earlier this month.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, has killed at least 42,924 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.