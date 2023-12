Palestinian group Hamas said it opposes temporary pauses and wants a permanent stop to Israel's attacks on Gaza.

"Our people want a permanent end of this aggression, not temporary pauses," Hamas said in a statement on Monday.

The resistance group said it would not enter any hostage swap negotiations with Israel unless "there is a total cessation of the aggression."

In another development, Hamas denied media reports citing Egyptian security sources that the group and Islamic Jihad movement had rejected an Egyptian proposal to cede power in Gaza in return for a permanent cease-fire.

"There can be no negotiations without a complete stop to the aggression," Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said.

"The Hamas leadership is aiming with all its might for a complete, not temporary, end to the aggression and massacres of our people," he said, referring to the more than 20,000 Palestinians killed during the 11-week war with Israel.

The Egyptian sources said that both Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which have been holding separate talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo, had rejected offering any concessions beyond the possible release of more hostages seized on Oct. 7.

Egypt proposed a "vision" rather than a concrete plan, also backed by Qatari mediators, that would involve a cease-fire in exchange for the release of more hostages, and lead to a broader agreement involving a permanent cease-fire along with an overhaul of leadership in Gaza, which is currently led by Hamas.

A Hamas official who recently visited Cairo had declined to comment directly on specific offers of more temporary humanitarian truces and indicated the group's rejection by repeating its official stance.

"We also said (to Egyptian officials) that the aid for our people must keep going and must increase and it must reach all the population in the north and the south," the official said.

"After the aggression is stopped and the aid increased we are ready to discuss prisoner swaps," the official added.

Islamic Jihad, which also holds hostages in custody in Gaza, has echoed that stance.

An Islamic Jihad delegation led by its leader Ziad al-Nakhala is currently in Cairo to exchange ideas with Egyptian officials over prisoner swap offers and other issues, but an official said the group had set an end to Israel's military offensive as a pre-condition for further negotiations.

Islamic Jihad insists, the official said, that any prisoner swap must be based on the principle of "all for all," meaning the release of all hostages held in Gaza by Hamas and Islamic Jihad in return for freeing all Palestinians jailed in Israel.

Before the war, there were 5,250 Palestinians in Israeli jails, but the number has now grown to around 10,000 as Israel has arrested thousands more in the West Bank and Gaza since Oct 7, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Association.

Overnight into Monday, Gaza endured one of its deadliest nights in the 11-week-old war. Palestinian health officials said at least 100 people had been killed by an Israeli airstrike in the center of the tiny, besieged Gaza Strip.

Diplomatic efforts, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, on a new truce to free the remaining hostages held by militants in Gaza have yielded little public progress, although Washington described the talks last week as "very serious."

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 20,674 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water.