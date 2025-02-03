Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced that it is ready for the second phase of Gaza cease-fire discussions, as Israel is accused of carrying out a massacre in the occupied West Bank.

"Hamas has informed the mediators, during ongoing communications and meetings held with Egyptian mediators last week in Cairo, that we are ready to start the negotiations for the second phase," one official said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

"We call on the mediators to ensure that the occupation adheres to the agreement and does not stall," they added.

A second official said the group was "waiting for the mediators to initiate the next round."

Under the terms of the cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel – the first phase of which came into effect on Jan. 19 – indirect talks to hammer out the details of phase two were due to start Monday.

The 42-day phase one revolves around the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians held captive by Israel in jails.

The second phase is expected to cover the release of the remaining hostages and include discussions on a more permanent end to the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said he will begin discussions about the second phase with U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday.

The Israeli prime minister is currently in Washington and is due to meet Trump on Tuesday.