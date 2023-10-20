Hamas released two U.S. hostages they abducted during an operation against Israel on Oct. 7, following efforts by Qatar, the Palestinian resistance group said Friday.

"In response to Qatari efforts, (Ezzedine) al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons," Hamas said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The Palestinian group did not detail how or when the hostages were released.

The Israeli military said earlier Friday that most of those abducted to Gaza were still alive.

"The majority of the hostages are alive. There were also dead bodies that were taken... to the Gaza Strip," an army statement said.

The military said more than 20 hostages were minors, while between 10 and 20 were over the age of 60.

There are also between 100 and 200 people considered missing since the Hamas attacks, the Israeli army added.