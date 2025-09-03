Hamas said Wednesday it is prepared for a comprehensive Gaza deal that would see all Israeli hostages freed in return for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners.

The group's remarks come shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Hamas to release all 20 hostages.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel’s top general, Eyal Zamir, said the army has entered the second phase of its operation to occupy Gaza, which is expected to displace the blockaded Palestinian enclave's population, amid growing international outrage.

"Tell Hamas to IMMEDIATELY give back all 20 Hostages (Not 2 or 5 or 7!), and things will change rapidly. IT WILL END!" Trump wrote on his social media company, Truth Social.

The president did not elaborate on what measures he would take if the hostages were released or what "end" he was referring to.

Around 250 hostages were taken to Gaza following the cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Tel Aviv estimates there are 50 Israeli hostages still in Gaza, including 20 alive. Meanwhile, rights groups say more than 10,800 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons under torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

Israel has killed nearly 64,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

International efforts for a ceasefire since Israel shattered a truce in March have so far failed.