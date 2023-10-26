Hamas representatives arrived in Russia's capital Moscow on Thursday to hold talks with diplomats.

"I can say and confirm that representatives of the relevant Palestinian movement (Hamas) are on a visit to Moscow. As for contacts, we will inform you (about their results) additionally," Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference in Moscow.

The conflict in Gaza began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack on Oct. 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

More than 8,400 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,028 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine, and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.