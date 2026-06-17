Hamas said Wednesday that negotiations on the next stage of the Gaza cease-fire agreement have achieved a "broad consensus," signaling potential progress in efforts by mediators to advance the second phase of the truce and address key outstanding issues.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement that discussions addressed the entry of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and international forces to the enclave, as well as the issue of Palestinian weapons, "within a logical and acceptable approach for all parties."

The discussions led to a "broad consensus," he said, expressing hope that this will lead to developing a strategy to complete the first phase of the Gaza plan and enter the second phase.

He said Hamas is continuing its meetings with mediators and the Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, to finalize discussions and establish a framework for implementing the ceasefire agreement.

"Hamas is demonstrating flexibility and a positive approach in dealing with various issues to reach agreements that prioritize the interests of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” the spokesman said.

Qassem said the Palestinian group seeks to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza, facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, and begin reconstruction.

In September 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan outlining a ceasefire framework that included the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration, and the deployment of an international stabilization force, along with a call for Hamas to disarm.

The first phase of the agreement included a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions, a permanent ceasefire, as well as a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the enclave. Israel, however, has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis.

Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023 has killed over 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.