Hamas on Sunday accused Israel of repeatedly violating the Gaza cease-fire agreement, claiming that Israeli forces have killed at least 46 Palestinians and injured over 130 others since the truce began on Oct. 10.

"The Israeli occupation forces deliberately targeted civilians and opened fire on them in areas where movement was permitted, leading to the death of 46 people and injury of 132 others," it said in a statement.

Hamas said half of the victims were children, women, and elderly people, including the Abu Shaban family, which was "completely wiped out, including seven children and two women."

It said that the Israeli violations represent "an attempt to undermine and sabotage the (ceasefire) agreement, and a continuation of Israel's policy of aggression."

Hamas stressed that Israel continues to prevent the entry of basic goods such as meat, poultry, and livestock, as well as medical equipment, construction supplies, and other materials needed for repairing vital infrastructure and operating hospitals, despite the ceasefire deal.

It cited that Israel also continues to delay the release of women and minors who remain in detention, saying that Israel has failed to provide Hamas with a complete list of prisoners held in its jails or of the hundreds of Palestinians whose bodies remain withheld.

Hamas highlighted that the remains of 150 Palestinians were returned by Israel, some of whom "were handcuffed, showed signs of strangulation, or were crushed under military vehicles."

The Palestinian group, however, stressed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement despite the Israeli violations, saying it is implementing its provisions "with full precision and responsibility."

It urged mediators and guarantors to compel Israel to "respect and implement the agreement in both letter and spirit, and to halt the violations that threaten to undermine it."

The ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 10, based on a phased plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.