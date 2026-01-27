Palestinian resistance group Hamas wants around 10,000 of its security personnel integrated into a future governing authority for Gaza, a Hamas official involved in the discussions said Tuesday.

The official said agreement on this had been reached with U.S. representatives and that all candidates would be subjected to a security check. There has been no independent confirmation of the claim.

Israel has rejected any involvement of Hamas in a future Gaza administration.

The Hamas official said that the organization's own police had the best understanding of conditions in the region. Their inclusion would also help prevent dismissed police officers from joining radical groups.

He pointed to the situation in Iraq following the toppling of Saddam Hussein. U.S. administrator Paul Bremer dissolved the Iraqi military and security services by decree in May 2003, effectively firing hundreds of thousands of trained and armed men.

The move is thought to have boosted armed opposition to the U.S.-led coalition running the country at the time. Former Iraqi officers loyal to Saddam later formed the military backbone and leadership of the Daesh terrorist group.

Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, have killed 71,654 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and at least 481 since the October 2025 cease-fire.

Earlier this month, Washington announced ‍that the plan had now moved into the second phase, under which Israel is expected to withdraw troops further ‍from Gaza, and ‍Hamas is due to yield control of the ⁠territory's administration.

The Gaza side of ‍the crossing has been under Israeli military control since 2024.