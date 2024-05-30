Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced that they informed mediators for cease-fire talks that they are ready to reach a complete deal if Israel stops its attacks.

The "complete agreement" would include a comprehensive hostages/prisoners exchange deal if Israel "stops its war and aggression against people in Gaza," a statement from the group said Thursday.

The latest Hamas statement came as Israel pressed on with an offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite an order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the top U.N. court, to halt the attacks.

"Hamas and the Palestinian factions will not accept to be part of this policy by continuing (cease-fire) negotiations in light of the aggression, siege, starvation and genocide of our people," the Hamas statement read.

"Today, we informed the mediators of our clear position that if the occupation stops its war and aggression against our people in Gaza, our readiness (is) to reach a complete agreement that includes a comprehensive exchange deal," it added.

Israel has rejected past Hamas offers and said it is determined to wipe it out, disregarding all civilian elements, including aid workers, journalists, children, and civilian infrastructure in the blockaded enclave.

Algeria recently proposed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution, which demands a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas while asking Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah.

In a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was "determined to work with Algeria" to ensure the council "makes a strong statement on Rafah."

He also called on Abbas to "implement necessary reforms," offering the "prospect of recognition of the State of Palestine."

Decisions by Spain, Norway and Ireland to formally recognize the State of Palestine this week have sparked a debate over the issue, and Macron said it should take place at a "useful moment."

Israel seized control of Gaza's entire border with Egypt amid reports of intense artillery shelling and gunfire Thursday in the southern city of Rafah.