Hamas dismissed President Donald Trump's latest threat Thursday, insisting it will only release the remaining Israeli hostages as part of a permanent cease-fire agreement in Gaza.

It accused Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to back out of the cease-fire agreement they reached in January.

The agreement calls for negotiations over a second phase in which the hostages would be released in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners, a permanent cease-fire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua said the "best path to free the remaining Israeli hostages” is through negotiations on that phase, which were supposed to begin in early February. Only limited preparatory talks have been held so far.

The Palestinian resistance group added that Trump's comments would "encourage" Israel to disregard the cease-fire's terms.

"These threats complicate matters regarding the cease-fire agreement and encourage the occupation to avoid implementing its terms," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasim said in a statement, urging the U.S. to pressure Israel to enter the cease-fire's second phase.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump issued what he said was a "last warning” to Hamas after meeting with eight former hostages.

The White House, meanwhile, confirmed it had held unprecedented direct talks with the resistance group, which Israel and Western countries view as a terrorist organization.