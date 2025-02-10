A Hamas spokesman said the Palestinian resistance group would delay the release of Israeli hostages scheduled for Saturday until further notice, due to Israeli violations of the ongoing cease-fire agreement.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week cease-fire during which Hamas is releasing dozens of the hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the cease-fire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 prisoners. The next exchange was scheduled for Saturday, releasing three Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, accused Israel on Monday of systematically violating the cease-fire agreement over the past three weeks, and said Saturday's release would be delayed.