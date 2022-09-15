Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced that it would pursue efforts to normalize relations with Syria's Assad regime.

"Hamas will continue efforts to build and develop solid relations with the Syrian Arab Republic," Hamas said in a statement.

"This will serve the just issues of our nation, including the Palestinian cause," it added.

The Palestinian group, which rules the Gaza Strip, reiterated support to Syria against Israeli airstrikes inside Syrian territory.

"We reiterate our firm position on supporting Syria's territorial integrity," it added.

On June 21, a Palestinian source told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Hamas and the Syrian regime were preparing to restore ties following efforts by their regional allies, including the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Iran.

Since 1999, Hamas had used Damascus as the headquarters for its leadership abroad, until 2012 when the Palestinian group severed relations with the regime and closed its offices in Syria following the eruption of the Syrian conflict.