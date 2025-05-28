Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced Tuesday that it has reached a preliminary agreement with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on a general framework for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

"We have reached an agreement on a general framework with Witkoff that ensures a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, and the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid," it said in a statement.

The proposed framework includes a permanent halt to hostilities, a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the establishment of a professional committee to administer the enclave, and the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid, Anadolu Agency (AA) cited Hamas as saying. The group said the deal also included the release of 10 Israeli hostages, the exchange of several bodies with an agreed number of Palestinians held captive by Israel.

The agreement, if confirmed, would mark a major step toward ending months of deadly conflict and addressing the growing humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Talks around a permanent cease-fire have intensified in recent weeks amid mounting international pressure and growing concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, due to Israel's genocidal attacks and blockade.

On Monday, Hamas said it accepted a Gaza cease-fire proposal put forward by Witkoff, but Israel rejected the claims.