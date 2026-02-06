Lebanon’s Hezbollah has accepted the resignation of its senior security official Wafiq Safa, marking the first time an operative of his rank has stepped down, according to sources familiar with the group’s internal discussions.

Safa, who heads Hezbollah's liaison and coordination ‌unit responsible for working with Lebanese ‍security agencies, survived an Israeli assassination attempt in October 2024.

The sources said Safa had submitted his resignation some time ago, but the group's leadership accepted it on Friday after he insisted on his decision. They did not give a reason for his resignation.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered cease-fire in 2024 to end more than a year of cross-border ⁠fire between Israel and Hezbollah, which had culminated in Israeli strikes that severely weakened the Iran-backed group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations of cease-fire violations.

Lebanon has faced growing pressure from the U.S. and Israel to disarm Hezbollah, and its leaders fear that Israel could dramatically escalate ‌strikes across the battered country to push Lebanon's leaders to confiscate Hezbollah's arsenal more quickly.

Hezbollah has fought numerous conflicts with Israel since ​it was founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in ‍1982. It kept its arms after the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, using them against ‍Israeli ​troops ‍who occupied the south until 2000.

Safa, whom ⁠Middle East media reports ‍said was born in 1960, oversaw negotiations that led to a 2008 deal in which Hezbollah exchanged the bodies of Israeli soldiers captured in 2006 for Lebanese prisoners in ⁠Israel. The ‌2006 incident triggered a 34-day war with Israel.