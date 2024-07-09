Hezbollah released detailed aerial footage of Israeli military compounds in the occupied Golan Heights in Syria.

The footage broadcast by Hezbollah's media showed Israeli intelligence bases, command centers, and camps in the occupied territory, claiming that the scenes were captured by the group's aerial drones.

The video shows aerial scanning of bases that Hezbollah said belong to six strategic locations for electronic reconnaissance, including western Shlagim West, Astra, eastern Shlagim, Yisraeli, Avital, and Tel Faris.

There has been no official comment from Israel regarding Hezbollah's footage.

"Publishing this video sends a clear message to the enemy and its army," said Hezbollah media relations officer Muhammad Afif.

"The importance stems from demonstrating our technical and technological capabilities in the field of surveillance and obtaining necessary information we need in times of war," Afif added.

Lebanese pro-Iranian television channel Al Mayadeen said in June, after the first video was published, that unmanned aircraft had bypassed Israel's defense systems and returned to Lebanon without being detected or shot down.

Hezbollah has sent both surveillance and attack drones into Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last October, and has said the drone launches are in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has been gradually intensifying for months, raising fears of a full-scale war, which both sides say they wish to avoid and diplomats are working to prevent it.

The United States and France are working on a negotiated settlement to the hostilities along Lebanon's southern border with Israel.

On June 18, Hezbollah published a video of footage gathered by one of its reconnaissance drones of vital military locations in northern Israel.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 38,200 people since Oct. 7 last year.