Hind Kabawat, a prominent opposition figure and vocal critic of Bashar Assad, made history on Saturday as the first woman appointed to Syria’s new transitional government.

Kabawat, a member of Syria’s Christian minority, was named social affairs and labor minister by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, marking a significant moment in Syria’s political shift.

The new government, announced by Sharaa following Assad’s ouster on Dec. 8, replaces the caretaker authorities and is dominated by close allies of the interim president.

This Cabinet is tasked with steering Syria through a five-year transitional period, following the approval of a constitutional declaration earlier this month.

While the formation of the government was initially planned for March 1, the announcement was delayed amid international calls for an inclusive transition in the wake of sectarian violence that marred the country's recovery.

The transitional government is made up of 23 ministers, most of whom are from Sunni Muslim backgrounds, reflecting Syria's demographic composition.

Among those retaining significant roles are Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Interior Minister Anas Khattab.

Al-Sharaa’s key allies, including former resistance members from Idlib province, dominate crucial positions.

This Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group led the successful offensive that overthrew Assad, and now they are tasked with rebuilding the country’s institutions, including the military.

Kabawat’s appointment as social affairs and labor minister stands out not only because she is the first woman in this role, but also because of her longstanding opposition to Assad’s regime.

Her inclusion in the Cabinet highlights Sharaa’s attempt to broaden the support base.

Kabawat, who was also part of the national dialogue committee held in February, joins a government that also includes minority figures, such as Yarub Badr, an Alawite Muslim who serves as transportation minister, and a Kurdish representative, though none of these ministers hold key portfolios.

Raed al-Saleh, leader of the White Helmets, known for their heroic rescue efforts in rebel-held areas, was appointed to head the newly created Emergency and Disaster Situations Ministry.