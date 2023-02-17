Generous volunteers and philanthropists have come together to make a remarkable difference, providing tents to thousands of those affected by the devastating "disaster of the century" dubbed earthquake in the town of Jindires in the Syrian city of Afrin.

The earthquake devastated the small town of Jindires, with hundreds of homes reduced to rubble and many others left cracked and uninhabitable.

Tragically, the disaster claimed the lives of over 500 people, leaving thousands more homeless.

Afrin's local council and humanitarian organizations set up temporary shelters for the earthquake victims. Meanwhile, the Syrian Civil Defense teams continue to search and rescue operations.

Nawaf Abdoun, an earthquake victim, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he survived but lost his house. Abdoun indicated that shelters and schools are full, and whoever owns a house lives with four to five families.

"We were unable to find a house to shelter in, so we resorted to tents, which are not prepared to withstand the harsh weather nor to accommodate families," he added.

Amin Haji Sado, a resident of Jindires, lost his house in the earthquake, so he erected a tent next to its ruins to live in.

Haji Sado explained they are unable to pay the monthly house rent, which is about $100, expressing his hope that his town will be reconstructed with the contribution of philanthropists.

A Syrian nongovernmental organization (NGO) said Thursday that the earthquake resulted in 171,843 displaced people in northern Syria.

In Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6.