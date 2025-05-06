Yemen’s Houthis have “capitulated” to the United States and agreed to stop attacks on shipping, President Donald Trump said Tuesday as he announced an end to the U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen “effective immediately”.

The Houthis began targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in late 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, which has been devastated by Israel's military after a shock Hamas attack that year.

"The Houthis have announced... that they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight. And we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated," Trump said.

"They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore, and that's... the purpose of what we were doing," the U.S. president said, adding that the information came from a "very, very good source."

Attacks by the Houthis have prevented ships from passing through the Suez Canal -- a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of the world's shipping traffic.

The United States began carrying out strikes against the Houthis in early 2024 under president Joe Biden, and Trump's administration launched renewed attacks on the rebels starting on March 15.

The Pentagon said last week that U.S. strikes had hit more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since mid-March in an operation that has been dubbed "Rough Rider."