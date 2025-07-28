Illegal Israeli settlers attacked the Christian town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah, on Monday, torching two Palestinian vehicles, local media reported.

A group of illegal settlers raided the town, attacked civilian homes, and torched two vehicles, leaving them in flames, the official news agency Wafa reported.

The attackers also spray-painted racist slogans and threats on the wall of a Palestinian home in the area.

Last month, illegal settlers established a new outpost on the ruins of homes of a Palestinian family who had been forcibly displaced nearly a year ago by violent settler attacks in Taybeh.

On July 7, illegal settlers set fire near the historic cemetery and Church of St. George (Al-Khader) in the town, sparking widespread condemnation from church leaders and the international community over attacks on religious sites.

Following that incident, a delegation of patriarchs, heads of churches in Jerusalem, and diplomats from more than 20 Arab and foreign countries visited Taybeh to express solidarity with Palestinians amid the growing settler violence.

Taybeh is a Palestinian town located on the eastern slopes of the occupied West Bank and is home to a Christian Palestinian population.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the latest settler attack on Taybeh, blaming the silence of the international community for the rising settler violence in the West Bank.

A Palestinian man walks next to a wall covered with sprayed Hebrew slogans, following an Israeli settlers' attack, in Taybeh near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 28, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The ministry called for "firm international measures to compel the Israeli government to put an end to these attacks, arrest the perpetrators, and hold them accountable."

According to data from the Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal settlers committed 2,153 attacks during the first half of 2025, resulting in the deaths of four Palestinians.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 1,008 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal. It demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.