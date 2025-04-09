Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced Wednesday that Jakarta is prepared to host around 1,000 Gazans temporarily.

The plan, which aims to accommodate Gaza's wounded and orphans, will require coordination with the Palestinian government, Prabowo said, according to the Jakarta Globe.

"We are ready to accept the injured. We will immediately send our foreign minister to consult with the Palestinian government," the president said before departing for the Middle East.

Prabowo began his tour early Wednesday, focusing on a series of talks about Gaza with regional leaders. His itinerary includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. He is also set to visit Türkiye.

The president stated that the purpose of the trip was to demonstrate Indonesia's readiness to assist in easing the Gaza crisis. He did not specify when he would return to Indonesia. More than 50,800 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.