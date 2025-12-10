The U.S. views merging the YPG/PKK-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with Syrian government forces as key to establishing a more stable and predictable security landscape, the head of CENTCOM said Wednesday.

Speaking virtually at the Washington-based Middle East Institute’s Syria conference, Adm. Brad Cooper noted the March 10 agreement for integration and that Washington "stands ready to support” ongoing talks, including through recent engagements in Damascus.

"SDF, successful integration with the Syrian government forces will lead to a more predictable and stable security environment,” he said, about the group that is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

"The United States and Syria have a shared interest in preserving peace and stability across the Middle East,” he added.

Cooper outlined three core lines of effort for CENTCOM, including the "aggressive pursuit” of Daesh in Syria, supporting the integration of the SDF, which is dominated by the YPG terror group and coordinating with Damascus to reinforce counterterrorism operations.

Marking one year since the fall of Bashar Assad, Cooper said the U.S. remains "laser focused” on protecting its forces, defending the homeland and ensuring the enduring defeat of Daesh.

He also pointed to progress in reducing the population of the al-Hol and al-Roj camps, noting the number of residents has fallen from more than 70,000 to 26,000 in the last two years.

The two displaced persons camps in Syria’s Hassakeh province, run by the YPG/PKK-led SDF, accommodate families of Daesh terrorists who fled eastern Deir el-Zour province due to fighting. The U.N. and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly raised concerns about conditions in the facilities.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities said in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since the ouster of Assad after 24 years in power.