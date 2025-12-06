An international authority designed to oversee Gaza’s post-war governance and reconstruction is expected to be announced before the end of the year, according to an Arab official and a Western diplomat familiar with the negotiations.

The authority, known as the Board of Peace and chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, would be charged with leading Gaza’s reconstruction under a two-year renewable United Nations mandate. It is expected to include roughly a dozen leaders from the Middle East and Western states, according to the two officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Also anticipated is the formation of a committee of Palestinian technocrats tasked with managing day-to-day administration in Gaza during the early stages of the transition. The announcement is likely to coincide with the upcoming meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Western diplomat said.

The cease-fire deal calls for the deployment of an International Stabilization Force to maintain security and support the demilitarization efforts required for the next phase of the agreement. The rollout of forces could begin in the first quarter of 2026, according to both the Arab official and a U.S. official familiar with the planning.

The announcement would mark a major step toward implementing Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, a territory left in ruins after a two-year military campaign and blockade that severely damaged civilian infrastructure.

The cease-fire, in effect since Oct. 10, has faced repeated tension amid reports of violations and sporadic violence. The first phase is nearly complete, though negotiations continue over remaining issues.

Funding mechanisms for Gaza’s reconstruction have not yet been finalized. Palestinian voices have raised concerns about limited Palestinian involvement in the international body and the absence of a clear, binding commitment to establishing Palestinian statehood.

The U.S.-brokered deal includes only a vague pathway contingent on future conditions, while Palestinians continue to demand recognized sovereignty and a decisive role in shaping Gaza’s future.