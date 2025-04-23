France, Germany, and the U.K. on Wednesday denounced Israel’s continued blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, urging the immediate restoration of unhindered aid access and a renewed push for a cease-fire.

"Israel has now fully blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza for over fifty days," the foreign ministers said in a statement, warning of dire consequences for the Palestinian population.

"Essential supplies are either no longer available or quickly running out. Palestinian civilians - including one million children - face an acute risk of starvation, epidemic disease and death. This must end."

The statement emphasized that during the nearly two-month cease-fire that took hold in January, aid was able to be delivered at scale by the U.N. and international NGOs, a contrast to the current situation, which the ministers described as "intolerable."

They also expressed strong disapproval of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's recent remarks and plans suggesting a prolonged Israeli presence in Gaza after the war.

"Minister Katz’s recent comments politicizing humanitarian aid and Israeli plans to remain in Gaza after the war are unacceptable - they harm prospects for peace," they said.

"Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change. Israel is bound under international law to allow the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid," they added.

The joint statement stressed the neutrality of humanitarian work, insisting that aid must be allowed to reach those in need, regardless of political or military developments.

"Humanitarians must be able to deliver aid to those who need it most, independent of parties to the conflict and in accordance with their humanitarian principles. Israel must ensure unhindered access for the UN and humanitarian organizations to operate safely across Gaza," it said.

Outrage was also expressed over Israeli strikes that have targeted humanitarian and medical personnel and infrastructure.

"We reiterate our outrage at recent strikes by Israeli forces on humanitarian personnel, infrastructure, premises and healthcare facilities," the statement said. Israel must do much more to protect the civilian population, infrastructure and humanitarian workers."

The ministers called for the restoration of humanitarian deconfliction mechanisms and for Israel to allow the movement of aid workers and medical evacuations.

"They must allow the urgent healthcare needs of the population to be met, while allowing the sick and wounded to temporarily leave the Gaza Strip to receive treatment."

The statement concluded with a renewed call for an end to hostilities and a comprehensive political solution.

"Crucially, we urge all parties to return to a cease-fire. We continue to call on Hamas for the immediate release of all the remaining hostages, who are enduring terrible suffering. We must all work towards the implementation of a two-state solution, which is the only way to bring long-lasting peace and security to both Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long-term stability in the region," the statement added.

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza’s crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave.

Overall, it has killed more than 51,000 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.