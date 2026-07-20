Iran has received mediation proposals to restart negotiations with the United States, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday, according to state media.

However, Iran would continue to defend itself resolutely, Baghaei said.

"I emphasize once again that the diplomatic apparatus continues to pursue its tasks jointly and in line with the defenders of the homeland in the armed forces. The proposals submitted through mediators have been communicated to us and have been received," the spokesman said.

The conflict between the U.S. and Iran has flared up again, with the U.S. military concluding its ninth consecutive night of attacks on Iran early Monday. Iran has been responding with attacks on countries hosting U.S. military bases in the region.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Sunday that the US is still willing to hold talks with Iran. "We are always open to diplomacy," Rubio said, but added that it "it has to be a deal that they’re willing to live by."

"We’ve tried multiple times with Iran and we'll continue to try. If that door opens, we'll be happy to see it open," he said before departing for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers.