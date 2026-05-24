Iran is prepared to reassure the international community that it is not seeking nuclear weapons or regional instability, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday, amid ongoing negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program and broader tensions with the U.S.

"Prior to the martyrdom of Ayatollah (Ali) Khamenei, Iran’s late Leader, we declared – and we reiterate now – that we are ready to assure the world we do not seek nuclear weapons," Pezeshkian said in remarks carried by state-run news agency IRNA.

"It is rather Tel Aviv that is driving regional instability," he said, accusing Israel of pursuing a vision of "Greater Israel."

Iranian negotiators will never compromise on the country's "honor and dignity," added Pezeshkian.

His remarks came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said an agreement with Iran to end the war was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization.

Regional tensions have escalated since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February.

Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as U.S. allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A cease-fire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by Trump indefinitely.