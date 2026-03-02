The U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran have targeted the country's sprawling Natanz nuclear facility, Iran’s ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday.

"Again they attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday," Reza Najafi told ⁠reporters at a meeting of the ​International Atomic Energy ​Agency's ⁠35-nation ‌board ‌of governors. Asked ⁠by ‌Reuters which ​facilities were ⁠hit, ⁠he replied: "Natanz."

Israel and the United States had bombed facilities linked to Iran's nuclear program last June, including Natanz, which hosts a uranium enrichment plant.

The technology can be used to produce reactor fuel or nuclear weapons, although Tehran denies seeking to acquire a nuclear bomb.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi had told a special meeting of the agency's Board of Governors earlier Monday that there were no indications Iranian nuclear facilities had been hit or damaged in the latest Israeli and U.S. attacks.