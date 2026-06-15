The U.S.-Iran deal to end the Middle East war was welcomed around the world but was received with skepticism and a measure of relief among ordinary people across the Middle East.

In Lebanon, displaced people prepared to return to homes they fled in the south of the country, despite Israeli ministers declaring that they do not feel bound by the agreement to halt their own offensive against Hezbollah.

At the Qasmiyeh bridge, gateway to the Tyre area that Israel has pounded in recent weeks, dozens of cars packed with mattresses and suitcases were passing through a Lebanese army checkpoint, passengers flashing victory signs.

Alaa Merahi, who was driving with his wife and children, said: "We're returning to our south, to the free land ... we can't do without the southern land."

Many expressed hope this would be a "final return" after hundreds of thousands of residents were repeatedly forced to flee Israeli bombings and evacuation orders.

At a crowded school-turned-shelter in the coastal city of Sidon, displaced people sat in classrooms drinking coffee, waiting for official authorisation to return.

"Our joy is greater than the whole world," said Haifa Sherri, who was displaced from the town of Khirbet Selm near the border.

She said, however, she would hold off on returning until the situation became clearer.

Lebanon's army urged displaced residents to delay their return to southern border villages, while several municipalities told people to await instructions.

But in Sidon, Hanaa Jaffal said she planned to return Monday to Ansar, close to Nabatieh and the Israeli advance.

"There's nothing like returning to your land, even if the houses are no longer there," she said.

"We'll set up a tent and stay in it," she said, paying tribute to Iran, which backs Hezbollah and which insisted Lebanon must be included in any peace deal.

Iran and mediator Pakistan say the agreement now provides for an end to the fighting in Lebanon, but Israeli ministers said their forces will not be withdrawn.

World breaths sigh of relief

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the peace deal as a "critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country mediated the talks, told lawmakers: "Today, the world has seen a historic step towards peace. After the darkness of war, the sun of peace has risen."

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in the country "hopes that this agreement will constitute a major turning point toward strengthening mutual trust, laying new foundations for cooperation, creating a supportive environment for peace and advancing diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing remaining regional issues".

Saudi Arabia said a lasting deal should be one "that takes into consideration the security interests of regional states, sticking to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries."

Qatar's Foreign Ministry expressed its "full support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing regional security and stability."

'Lasting peace'

European Union chiefs called for a "full restoration" of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and said it was ready to contribute to a "lasting peace," and that Lebanon must be included in the final deal.

"There can be no peace in the Middle East while Lebanon is in flames," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned, adding that Hormuz reopening was "essential for regional stability and the global economy" and that a final deal "should end Iran's nuclear and ballistic programs and its destabilising activities in the region."

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a U.K.-French mission was ready to help with Hormuz navigation, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the U.K. was also ready "to offer support on mine clearance" and that "Iran must never have a nuclear weapon."

"China welcomes the agreement reached between the United States and Iran... and expresses appreciation for the mediation efforts made by Pakistan," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she hopes that "free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will actually be ensured, and that a final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other matters will be achieved as soon as possible."

End 'senseless' fighting

"We trust that the peace agreement announced today will help bring an end to this senseless tragedy, that it will be respected by all parties, and that it will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the Middle East," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X.

"Let us celebrate. But let us not forget. And let us learn, once and for all, that war is a failure. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward," he said.