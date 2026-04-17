Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial shipping following a cease-fire in Lebanon, with President Donald Trump confirming the vital waterway is ready for unrestricted passage.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the strait "is declared completely open" in line with the cease-fire in Lebanon and would remain open for the remaining period of the cease-fire. Trump affirmed the strait is "ready for full passage" in a social media post minutes later.

In a subsequent post, Trump said the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports "will remain in full force" until a deal is reached to end the war.

The development followed the announcement of a 10-day cease-fire, which was agreed upon by Lebanon and Israel and appeared to be holding on Friday, potentially boosting efforts to extend a truce between Iran, the United States and Israel.

It was unclear whether a lasting deal would be reached between the U.S. and Iran before the cease-fire ends next week, but the pause in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be an indication that some progress has been made.

The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen U.S. service members have also been killed.

Trump said Friday he had rejected an offer from NATO to help secure the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reopened, telling the U.S.-led alliance to "STAY AWAY."

"Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger!"

Trump also said that Iran had agreed to never again shut the Strait of Hormuz, during a string of social media posts indicating a peace deal with Tehran was near.

"Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump maintained that Washington will "get" Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, which he has been calling 'dust,' without giving Tehran any funds.

"The U.S.A. will get all nuclear 'dust,' created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," he said on his Truth Social platform, referring to the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites that he ordered in June 2025.

His comments came minutes after the Axios news website reported that Trump is mulling unfreezing $20 billion in blocked Iranian funding in return for Tehran handing over its uranium stockpile.

Asked earlier about the report, the White House told Anadolu Agency (AA) that "Only announcements from President Trump or the White House - not anonymous sources - should be taken as fact."

"Productive conversations with Iran continue, but we will not negotiate via the press," spokesperson Anna Kelly said.

Trump said Thursday that another round of direct U.S.-Iran negotiations could transpire this weekend after an initial round of marathon talks failed to reach an agreement to permanently end the war last weekend.

Axios reported that the next round of talks is expected to take place Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan.