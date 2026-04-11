A senior Iranian military official has denied reports of any U.S. vessel crossing the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV reported Saturday, hours after U.S. media wrote first U.S. navy ships passed the key waterway.

Iran has issued warning to the U.S. military ship that it will be attacked within 30 minutes if it crosses the Strait of Hormuz, state TV said.

Several U.S. navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since war began on Feb. 28, and a U.S. official confirmed the development, Axios reporter Barak Ravid wrote on X earlier on Saturday, noting that the move was not coordinated with Iran.

The reports came as Pakistan is holding the negotiations to end the extensive Middle East armed conflict that started with the U.S.-Israeli offensive on Iran on Feb. 28. Pakistan mediated a two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire earlier this week.

The Iran war disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global crude and LNG trade, resulting in a severe energy shock globally.

Nearly 3,000 Iranians were killed in the war, according to the country's health authorities. At least 13 U.S. servicemen were also killed and dozens wounded.