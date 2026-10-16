Iran on Friday dismissed Saudi Arabia's accusations that Tehran was involved in Houthi attacks targeting the kingdom, with its Foreign Ministry offering to mediate between Riyadh and the Yemeni group to help ease tensions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any claim that Iran has played a role in Yemeni (Houthi) operations," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement, reiterating Tehran's offer to act as a bridge between the Houthis and Riyadh.

Baqaei said Tehran "has always been ready to use its good offices to help end the hostilities" and remained prepared to use "all its capacities for this purpose at the request of both sides".

The Houthis are part of Iran's so-called "Axis of Resistance," which also includes Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq, all united in opposing Israel.

Tehran has repeatedly denied directing Houthi operations, saying the Yemeni group acts according to its own interests.

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked Saudi targets in recent weeks, including vessels in the Red Sea, oil facilities and Riyadh's international airport, where 13 people were killed in a single attack last week.