The Iranian judiciary has rejected statements by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that Tehran halted the execution of 800 demonstrators under the threat of military force.

This claim is "completely false," state radio quoted Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad as saying on Friday.

A week ago, Trump said that a military attack on the Iranian leadership had been called off because authorities cancelled the execution of 800 people.

During the wave of protests, he repeatedly assured the demonstrators of his support and drew red lines for the leadership in Tehran - so far without consequences.

The protests were initially triggered by an economic crisis at the end of December. However, the demonstrations quickly developed into political uprisings against the ruling system of the Islamic Republic.