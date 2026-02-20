Iran’s foreign minister said Tehran has brushed aside what it views as an ultimatum from U.S. President Donald Trump over its nuclear program, insisting the dispute cannot be settled through deadlines or pressure.

"There is no ultimatum. We only talked with each other about how we can have a fast deal," Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with U.S. broadcaster MS NOW on Friday, referring to recent negotiations with the United States.

There is also no military solution to the question of Iran's nuclear program, he added. The strikes on Iranian facilities last year by the U.S. proved this, he said.

On Thursday, Trump set an apparent deadline for a decision on whether or not to strike Iran unless progress was made in nuclear talks, saying he considered 10 to 15 days to be sufficient.

That is "pretty much the maximum," he said.

He also said that the situation would be clearer "over the next, probably, 10 days."

Araghchi described the recent talks in Geneva with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in positive terms.

Both sides agreed in Geneva on "guiding principles" for a "fair and equitable deal," he said.

In talks in Geneva, "we were asked to prepare a draft of a possible deal," he said.

He rejected reports that the U.S. was demanding that Iran completely suspend uranium enrichment.

"The U.S. has not asked for zero enrichment," said Araghchi.

The only thing under discussion is that enrichment "is peaceful and will remain peaceful forever," he said. In return, Iran is demanding the lifting of sanctions.

The U.S. wants to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Tehran insists that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes and not for the development of nuclear weapons.