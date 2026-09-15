A to Iranian official ruled out Tuesday any talks with the United States after President Donald Trump said he was open to resuming discussions on the Middle East war.

"Don't get distracted by the U.S. president's mixed signals – from 'no negotiations' to 'we're ready to talk,'" the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, posted on X.

"The stakes around oil and the straits have changed. Damage control won't stop what's coming. No talks until Iran's conditions are met. Period!" he added.

Earlier Monday, Trump said he was open to holding talks with Iran, after weeks of saying it was too early to make a deal to end the war.

"The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the U.S.A. will choose to engage – The concept of which we are open to," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Iran has repeatedly listed demands including war reparations and the lifting of sanctions as preconditions for ending the war and its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Tuesday that it intercepted and "destroyed" two MQ-1 drones were near the Strait of Hormuz, marking the fourth such drone it says it has downed in recent days.

The IRGC said the drone was shot down east of the waterway by a newly deployed advanced air defense system operated by its Aerospace Force under Iran's integrated air defense network.

The Guards added that it intercepted another MQ-1 drone west of the Strait of Hormuz, without providing details on its operator or the exact location of the incident.

On Monday, they had also claimed to have "destroyed" another drone of the same type, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Three scenarios

In a separate development, Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a nationwide passive defense directive outlining preparations for three possible scenarios: the end of war, a cease-fire and full-scale war.

Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces and chairman of the country's Permanent Passive Defense Committee, issued the 10-article directive for Iran's 2026 Passive Defense Commemoration programs, according to Fars News Agency Tuesday.

Under the full-scale war scenario, large public gatherings and in-person events would be suspended, with activities instead focusing on operational preparedness, continuity of essential services, resource management, public assistance and coordination among relevant agencies.

In the event of a ceasefire without a definitive end to hostilities, the directive prioritizes public preparedness, vigilance against hybrid warfare and information security, while the end-of-war scenario provides for the full implementation of planned exercises, training and public programs.

The directive also calls for operational plans to be updated based on experiences from what it describes as Iran's "second and third imposed wars."

Iran has issued similar directives for its annual Passive Defense Commemoration in previous years, including 10-article instructions in 2024 and 2025 focusing on public preparedness and protecting critical infrastructure.

The latest directive, however, comes amid the ongoing war with the U.S. and explicitly sets out measures for three different conflict scenarios.

The U.S. and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, targeting government buildings, military sites, missile infrastructure, and air defenses. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. bases across the region.

The conflict has since expanded across the region, while diplomatic efforts have sought to end the hostilities.

Before the current conflict, Iran and Israel had also fought a 12-day war in June 2025, which ended with a U.S.-backed cease-fire.