Iran reopened its eastern airspace on Wednesday, state media reported, after a cease-fire with Israel ended 12 days of clashes.

"The airspace over the eastern half of the country has been reopened to international overflights as well as domestic and international flights solely with origin or destination in airports located in eastern Iran," transport ministry spokesman Majid Akhavan said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He added that Mashhad airport, which Israel said it had struck during the war, was among the airports that reopened.

Airlines evacuated airspace over the Middle East on Friday after Israeli strikes on Iran forced carriers to cancel or divert thousands of flights in the latest upheaval to travel in the region.

With Russian and Ukrainian airspace closed due to war, the Middle East region has become an even more important route for international flights between Europe and Asia.

About 1,800 flights to and from Europe had been affected so far on Friday, including approximately 650 canceled flights, according to Eurocontrol.

The escalation of the Middle East conflict knocked shares in airlines in Europe and the Middle East, with British Airways owner IAG down 3.8% and easyJet off 3.5%.