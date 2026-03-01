At least two missiles had been fired in the direction of the Greek Cypriot part of Cyprus Island, which hosts thousands of U.K. military personnel, the British defense secretary confirmed Sunday.

"We don't believe they were targeted at Cyprus, but nevertheless, it's an example of how there is a very real and rising threat from a regime that is lashing out widely across the region," John Healey said.

The defense secretary warned Iran is now "lashing out in an increasingly indiscriminate and widespread way," pointing to attacks on an airport in Kuwait and hotels in Dubai and Bahrain.

Healey added that Iranian missiles and drones had landed within "a few hundred yards" of some 300 British troops at a base in Bahrain.

Earlier Saturday, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said U.K. aircraft were in the sky as part of defensive operations, which continued into Sunday.

Healey said U.K. planes were "taking down" drones and missiles that were "menacing" British bases and allies in the region, such as Qatar.

But he declined to say whether the U.K. had refused the U.S. permission to use British bases such as Diego Garcia to strike Iran, or comment on the legality of America and Israel's actions.

He said: "That is for the U.S. to set out and explain. It's not for me, as defense secretary of the U.K., I'm here to speak for the U.K."