Iran has fired back a wave of missiles at Israel in retaliation to its attack, the IRNA state news agency reported Saturday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have described the move as a "response to the aggression of the hostile and criminal enemy," IRNA reported.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel and the United States launched a massive coordinated attack on Iran.

A short while later, the Israeli military said that Iran had begun to launch missiles at Israel, only to report a second wave soon afterwards.

"An additional barrage of missiles was launched toward Israel," the Israeli military posted on X, adding that it was identifying and intercepting threats.

The U.S.-Israeli attack marks a major escalation in a long-running dispute over Iran's controversial nuclear programme, and follow a deadly Iranian crackdown on domestic protests earlier in the year.

While Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz spoke on Saturday of a pre-emptive strike, U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's military has launched "major combat operations" to eliminate "threats by the Iranian regime."

Iran can "never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said in a video address.