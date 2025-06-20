Iran on Friday ruled out resuming nuclear negotiations with the United States until Israel ends its airstrikes, as the head of the Israeli military warned the escalating conflict could stretch on for weeks and U.S. President Donald Trump weighed possible American involvement.

A series of blasts shook Tehran on Friday as Iran activated air defenses and launched missiles at Israel, which continued its bombardment of Iranian targets. The escalation came as Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned the conflict could become a drawn-out campaign.

“We must be ready for a prolonged campaign,” Zamir said in a video statement, eight days after Israel began a wave of strikes it said were aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions — an accusation Tehran denies.

“The campaign is not over. Although we have made significant achievements, difficult days still lie ahead,” he added.

As President Donald Trump weighs U.S. involvement in the conflict, top European diplomats met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva, seeking to defuse tensions and revive nuclear talks.

Following the meeting, Araghchi said Iran was open to diplomacy “once the aggression is stopped” and expressed willingness to continue discussions with European countries.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the Iranian minister was encouraged to resume negotiations with all parties — including the United States — without waiting for an end to hostilities.

“There can be no definitive solution through military means to the Iran nuclear problem,” Barrot said. He warned it was “dangerous to want to impose a regime change” in Iran, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Tehran, shops shuttered and usually crowded markets emptied on Friday, according to local reports. A vendor at the Tajrish market said business was slow, despite remaining open.

Nearby, police checkpoints were established and workers repaired a road damaged in a recent Israeli strike.

Escalation death toll grows

Since Israel launched its offensive on June 13 — targeting military, nuclear and residential areas — Iran has retaliated with hundreds of missile and drone strikes. Israeli officials say at least 25 people have been killed on their side.

In Haifa, a hospital reported 19 injuries, including one in critical condition, after a recent Iranian missile barrage. Israel's National Public Diplomacy Directorate said more than 450 missiles and 400 drones have been launched toward the country.

Iran reported that Israeli strikes have killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. An updated toll was not immediately available.

However, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported Friday that at least 657 people had been killed in Iran, including 263 civilians, based on sources and media reports.

The Israeli military said it struck missile launchers in southwestern Iran overnight, targeting dozens of sites including a nuclear research facility. Sirens sounded again in Israel later Friday after Iran fired additional missiles.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had targeted Israeli military sites and air force bases.

Trump said Thursday he would decide within two weeks whether to join the conflict. A U.S. Navy official said Friday that a third American aircraft carrier would be deployed to the region next week.