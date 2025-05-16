Iran has not received any written proposals from the United States regarding a potential nuclear deal, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Friday, hours after President Donald Trump claimed a proposal had been made.

Araqchi said on X that there were no proposals "whether directly or indirectly."

There is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to (uranium) enrichment for peaceful purposes..."

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing the United Arab Emirates: "They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad-something bad's going to happen," according to an audio recording of the remarks.

Araqchi said: "Iran nonetheless remains determined and straightforward: Respect our rights and terminate your sanctions, and we have a deal."

"We ALWAYS welcome dialogue based on mutual respect and ALWAYS reject any diktat," he said.

Earlier, an Iranian source close to the negotiating team, said Tehran has yet to receive the U.S. proposal, "but Oman has got it and will hand it over to Tehran soon."