Iran on Sunday said it will restrict travel to cities hit hardest by COVID-19, state TV said, amid a record high of daily COVID-19 deaths.

The measure takes effect on Monday at midday and will last until Friday, the broadcaster reported, citing an order by the interior ministry.

The restrictions prevent residents from leaving and non-residents from entering based on their license plates but the measures do not apply to public transportation, it added.

The travel restrictions apply to the capitals of 25 provinces considered "red", the highest level on Iran's color-coded risk scale, and includes the capital Tehran that is home to more than eight million residents.

The order added that violators will be fined.

Limited restrictive measures were imposed on the cities on Saturday, forcing the closure of some public spaces and businesses.

Iran has been the country worst hit by COVID-19 in the Middle East and has recorded multiple fatality and infection highs in recent days.

The number of daily deaths reached a record 434 on Sunday, health ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said, adding that 7,719 more people tested positive for the virus within the last 24 hours.

In total, 35,298 people have died from COVID-19, according to official figures.

The rising toll has prompted several health experts and officials to call for a full lockdown in the capital.