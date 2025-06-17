Iran launched a fresh round of strikes on Israel on Tuesday, state television reported, marking the fifth consecutive day of escalating hostilities, as U.S. President Donald Trump claimed they have "control over the skies" of Iran.

"The tenth wave of Operation Honest Promise 3 against the occupied territories (Israel) has begun," Iranian state TV said, with the Tasnim news agency reporting that the new barrage consisted of "drone and missile attacks" by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Trump said Tuesday that "we" have control of the skies over Iran as questions grew over whether the United States will join Israel's strikes against Tehran.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump said on Truth Social, hailing the use of U.S.-made weaponry, although without explicitly mentioning Israel. "Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA."