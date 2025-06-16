Israel, which is accused of war crimes and targeting aid workers in the besieged Gaza Strip, killed three Iranian Red Crescent rescue workers northwest of Tehran, the organization said Tuesday.

"This incident is not only a crime against international humanitarian law but also a blatant attack on humanity and morality," the organization said in a statement, adding that the three workers were aiding the wounded in the capital's Shahid Bagheri district.

Israel killed around 200 aid workers in Gaza in 2024, according to the United Nations. An Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen in April 2024, prompting the charity to halt food aid delivery to Gaza, where Tel Aviv's assault has left many Palestinians on the brink of starvation.